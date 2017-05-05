Clay County girl recovering from dog attack

Hannah Oswalt was allegedly attacked by two dogs Saturday at Cedar Bluff Loop while riding her bike.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike to a nearby store when the two dogs attacked her.

He said neighbors intervened and saved Oswalt from the dogs.

“Neighbors saw what happened and were able to get the dogs away from the girl and save her,” Scott said.

Oswalt’s mother Hope Weedon said she was hospitalized at Batson’s Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Weedon said her daughter has a long road to recovery, but she was doing well.

Scott said the two dogs, a pit bull and a catahoula, were seized by the CCSD, and they are being housed at the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter for 10 days to undergo rabies testing, as required by state law.

He said he was unsure what would happen to the dogs, and the case was still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account was set up to raise funds to help with medical expenses. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/nw6bjc-hannahs-medical-fund.