City moving forward with comprehensive plan

The City of West Point voted to set a public hearing for it’s new comprehensive plan at the Board of Selectmen meeting last night. The public hearing will be during the board’s next regular meeting on June 13.

West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson said the plan will be a layout for growth in the future, and that the current plan needed updating.

"The best we can figure, the last comprehensive plan was put together around 1979," Robinson said in a previous interview. "It's very much in need of updating."

Mike Slaughter, of Slaughter and Associates Urban Planning Consultants in Oxford, made a presentation to the city in November 2014, and had since conducted interviews and information gathering from city department heads, as well as the hospital and school system. He said a comprehensive plan was a statement of public policy for the growth, development and positive change for the entire community.

"Sometimes Mississippi lags behind other states," Slaughter said in a previous interview. "We find more and more cities are doing comprehensive plans."

He said the plan will indicate how government officials and citizens want the community to grow and improve during the next 20 to 25 years.

