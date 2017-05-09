City to host Memorial Day program

The City of West Point will host a Memorial Day recognition program at noon May 30 in the upstairs conference room at City Hall.

The program will be held on Tuesday instead of Monday in observance of the traditional Memorial Day May 30 date, according to West Point Chief Administrative Officer Randy Jones. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 moved four holidays, including Memorial Day, from their traditional dates to a specified Monday to create a convenient three-day weekend.

The program will feature a video with the name of each Clay County resident who'd served in the U.S. Armed Forces, with special recognition for those who'd died in active service.

"We try to maintain records on those that died since World War I," Jones said in a previous interview. "All of them are inducted into the West Point Hall of Fame, and we give the families a plaque."

He said the program was meant to not only honor deceased soldiers, but stimulate patriotism in the community.

"For the family members, it gives them a sense that the rest of us appreciate the service of their lost loved ones," he said. "People don't realize how much that impacts someone's life to lose someone in the service."