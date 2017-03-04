City election qualifying period closes out

The candidate qualifying period for the May 2 city primary elections ended at 5 p.m. on Friday. The election will see races for mayor, board of selectmen and Democratic Executive Council.

All candidates who qualified will run on the democratic ticket. Incumbent Mayor Robbie Robinson will run for his second term, with Homer Ryland also applying to run for mayor.

As for Board of Selectmen, incumbent Linda Hannah and Leta Turner will run for Ward 1, incumbent Jimmy Clark and Ken Poole will run for Ward 3, incumbent Keith McBrayer and Jimmy Davidson applied to run for Ward 4, and incumbent Gary Dedeaux, Jasper Pittman and LaTrenta Fenton will run for Ward 5. Ward 2 Selectman William Binder will run unopposed.

For the city’s Democratic Executive Council, Jeannetta Edwards, Vivian Williams and Jack Vaughn applied to run.

West Point City Clerk Delores Doss said an interim executive committee selected by county officials will review all applications to ensure candidates meet the qualifications for office on Monday.

She said all the individuals who signed up to qualify as a candidate in the upcoming election were required to fill out an application and pay a $10 fee. The candidate was also required to produce a hand written statement of intent including which office he or she would be running for and which political party he or she identified with. Candidates also cannot be convicted of bribery, perjury or any felony to qualify.

Applications for absentee ballots will also be available Friday in the City Clerk’s office, and absentee ballots will be available March 18. The City Clerk’s office must receive all absentee ballots by mail by 5 p.m. on May 1.

See future editions of Daily Tiimes Leader, or visit www.dailytimesleader.com, for future updates.