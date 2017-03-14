City Board to receive bids for street improvement

The West Point Board of Selectmen will receive bids for General Obligation Public Improvement bonds for street improvements in the amount of $1,400,000 during tomorrow’s board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Ward 4 Selectman Keith McBrayer said the bonds will go to road and bridge repair throughout the city.

“The money will go towards streets and bridges throughout the city that need to be repaired,” McBrayer said. “The streets and bridges with the most need for repair will get fixed.”

The board will also motion to approve Community Counseling System of Care Grant Consulting with the City of West Point and Wilson-Sigrest, LLC.

McBrayer said Community Counseling offers several programs using grants that come through the city.

During the meeting the board will also motion to approve engagement letter from Butler Snow LLP for the City of West Point fiscal year 2016 continuing disclosure reporting in connection with annual report to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 15c2-12.

The board will also motion to authorize travel requests for eight city employees, including four firefighters to attend swift water rescue training in Picayune.

City Clerk Deloris Doss said Mayor Robbie Robinson will not be able to attend Thursday’s meeting, and McBrayer will take his place during the meeting.