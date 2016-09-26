City to apply for new tornado sirens

The West Point/Clay County Emergency Management Agency will look to apply for a $45,000 Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant from the Federal EMA to purchase two new tornado sirens for the city of West Point.

EMA Director Kerrie Gentry-Blissard said one of the sirens would be placed behind City Hall, and the other would go on Highway 50 near Hillside Drive.

“There are other areas that need sirens, but we looked at the population that would be serviced, and these were the best spots,” Blissard said.