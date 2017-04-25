The Church House of Refuge to host concert fundraiser for girl battling epilepsy

The Church House of Refuge will host a gospel concert at 7 p.m. on Friday to raise money for 9-year-old Kaitlyn Taylor Skinner who is battling epilepsy.

Sherri McCrary, friend of the family and church member who organized the event, said the donations would go toward genetic testing to help determine the cause of Skinner’s seizures, but the testing was not covered by her parents’ insurance.

McCrary said the concert was free to attend, but donations and free will offerings were encouraged.

Pastor Alphonso Bowen, Pastor Jerrold Greenwood, Pastor Franciso Brock, Psalmist Rhonda Richmond and Pastor D’Juan McMullen will perform.

McCrary said if any other gospel singers or groups wanted to perform, contact her at 662-312-0159.

McCrary said the Skinner family, who lives in Pickensville, Alabama, set an $8,000 goal to pay for the genetic testing.

“I’m trying to help them reach their $8,000 goal and raise awareness for the disease by bringing their cause to West Point,” she said.