Christmas Open House Sunday

West Point’s annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday shopping season in downtown and around town stores from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 13.

West Point-Clay County Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said several local shops participated in the event, which had a "Downtown and Around Town" theme.

“It gets you in the Christmas spirit, and is the first real preview of upcoming holiday trends,” Klutts said.

She said many of the shops would offer discounts to participants, and shoppers would also have the chance to enter to win "Downtown and Around Town Dollars" to go toward future purchases. She said about 450 shoppers entered to win during last year’s event.