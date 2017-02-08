CCSWCD giving away seedlings for Tree Giveaway Day on Friday

The Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District will host its annual Tree Giveaway Day beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the USDA Service Center in West Point.

Soil Conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for Clay County John Boyd said 2,000 Sawtooth Oak, Nutall Oak, Shumard Oak, Cherrybark Oak, White Dogwood, Persimmon and Loblolly Pine seedlings will be given away to residents of Clay County until supplies run out.

“The 2,000 seedlings are given away to promote conservation and forestation of Clay County,” Boyd said.