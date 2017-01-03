CCSD makes grand larceny arrest
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested and charged Derrick Belk, age 26, Stevenson Tutton, Jr., age 22 and Ricardo Thompson, age 28 with grand larceny. The theft involved a 2006 Dutchman camper reported stolen in Clay County on November 5, 2016.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigators recovered the camper in Oktibbeha County. All 3 individuals are awaiting a Clay County Justice Court appearance.
Sheriff Eddie Scott stated the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 and Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
