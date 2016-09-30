Capital murder trial on the docket for Monday

The October term of the Clay County Circuit Court will begin Monday, with charges ranging from capital murder to aggravated assault to drug charges on the docket.

The capital murder trial of Charles Mullins was on the docket for Monday. Mullins, 19, of Sturgis, was charged with murder while in commission of battery of a child after the death of a 2-month-old child in October 2014.

Joshua Karriem was also on the docket for a retrial during this week's court session. Karriem, 30, of West Point, was tried in October 2015 for burglary of a dwelling, armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a July 2013 home invasion. The jury found him guilty of kidnapping after a three-day trial, but did not reach a verdict on the other two charges.