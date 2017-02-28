Candidate qualifying period ends Friday

The candidate qualifying period for the upcoming city primary elections ends at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Applications to qualify to run for West Point Mayor and Board of Selectmen can be picked up at City Clerk Deloris Doss’s office inside City Hall and must be returned before that time.

Doss said to qualify as a candidate, one must fill out an application and pay a $10 fee. The candidate will also be required to produce a hand written statement of intent including which office he or she will be running for and which political party he or she identifies with. Candidates also cannot be convicted of bribery, perjury, or any felony to qualify.