Calvary Baptist Church accepting donations for tornado victims

Calvary Baptist Church will taking donations until Feb. 5 for the victims of the tornado that passed through Petal and Hattiesburg on Feb. 21.

Kerrie Blissard, West Point – Clay County EMA director, said she will be delivering the donations on Feb. 6.

“The church contacted me to find out what the affected communities needed,” Blissard said. “I was happy to help and take the donations to Hattiesburg.”

Blissard said non-perishable food items, can openers, plastic food containers, baby supplies, deodorant, toiletry items, bottled water, pet food and supplies, disinfectant wipes, flashlights and batteries are accepted

“They are not accepting clothes,” Blissard said. “They mainly need toiletry and cleaning items.”

Whitney Hancock, Calvary Baptist Church member and organizer of the donations, said donations will be taken at the church building, located at 460 McCord St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Feb 5.

“Everyone is also invited to come to a Sunday or Wednesday night service and drop off their donations then,” Hancock said.For more information about donating, contact Calvary Baptist Church at 494-4421 or West Point Clay County Emergency Management at 494-2088.