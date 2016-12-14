Cafe Ritz and Ritz Theater change ownership

When Milton Sundbeck, owner of Cafe Ritz, announced in October that the restaurant and adjoining Ritz Theater and Conference Center would be closing at the end of the year, he said he was looking for an individual or business interested in a lease/operation agreement for the facility.

As of Wednesday, he officially found that individual and business.

Ray Hamilton, owner of Anthony’s Good Food Market in West Point, acquired the lease to the restaurant, officially putting ink to paper Wednesday morning. Cafe Ritz’s last day of operation will be Dec. 30, and after a few weeks of preparation, it will become “Magnolia’s at the Ritz.”

“We’ll keep a lot of the staples of the Ritz, while also adding a bit of Anthony’s menu items, such as seafood,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people have been asking for an Anthony’s lunch option.”

He said Magnolia’s would likely open on Jan. 24, and would operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We want to eventually go seven days when we can,” Hamilton said. “We want to make sure we’ve got the staff. Right now we have the staff for five days.”

As for the theater and conference center, Sundbeck said the West Point-Clay County Growth Alliance will take over operation.