Buddy Dill and Marion Bratton awarded STAR student and teacher for Oak Hill Academy

Oak Hill Academy senior Ken “Buddy” Dill and teacher Marion Bratton were awarded the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award for 2017.

Dill said he had a 4.2 grade point average and recieved a 30 on the ACT.

Dill said he also played baseball, football, basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society.

“Buddy is a very well rounded student,” Headmaster Dr. Cathy Davis said. “He participates in many sports, and he does well in academics. He is a wonderful student and has a great work ethic in the classroom and on the court or field.”

Dill said he chose Bratton to be the STAR Teacher.

“He has taught me a lot in school as well as baseball and all other sports,” Dill said.

Bratton said he taught sixth grade earth science and seventh grade earth science, and he served as the Oak Hill Academy Athletic Director.

Davis said Bratton had about 25 years of teaching and coaching experience.

“I taught Buddy in seventh and eighth grade,” Bratton said. “Back then he wasn’t taller than me.”

Bratton said Dill was a two time all-star player his senior year in football and basketball, and he may be an all-star player for baseball, but it was too soon to know for sure.

Dill said he planned to attend East Mississippi Community College after graduation, but he was unsure about his major.

Davis said Dill and Bratton will be presented with the STAR Awards during Senior Class Day at 8:30 a.m. on May 12.