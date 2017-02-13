Board of Selectmen to authorize Code Red Contract during Tuesday’s meeting

The West Point Board of Selectmen will authorize the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District to renew the yearly contract on behalf of the city of West Point with Code Red in the amount of $1,862.63 during its meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Clay County Emergency Management Director Kerrie Gentry-Blissard said in a previous interview said Code Red had a contract with the National Weather Service in Jackson to intercept its notifications, and the system sends information to residents who are in the path of the storm via text or email.

Clay County E911 Director Treva Hodge said the system costs $3,399 per year for the city and county, or 16 cents per person, and the county would bill the city for its portion. She said the cost remained the same from the previous contract, and the city’s portion would be $1,862 and the county’s portion would be $1,536.

Blissard said the city and county would pay all fees and there would be no costs to residents for signing up.

The board will also request payment to Thweatt Construction, Inc. in the amount of $42,541.43 for repainting the 75,000 gallon elevated tank at Strong Hill.

The board will also request a payment to Calvert-Spradling Engineers in the amount of $4,315.00 for engineering services relating to Strong Hill Tank and White Station water meters with United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

