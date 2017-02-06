Arts and Action fundraiser to benefit CRC at MSU

Tickets are still available for Arts and Action, a fundraiser benefitting Mississippi State University Collegiate Recovery Community at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.

CRC board member and director of marketing for Community Counseling Services Martha Allen said there are only a limited number of tickets left. Tickets are $200 and are available at msucrc-artsandaction.eventbrite.com.

Arts an Action will feature a four-course meal by restaurateur Robert St. John, while watercolor artist Wyatt Waters paints. There will also be a live auction of Waters’s painting and a silent auction of items from MSU students and local artists.

“Silent auction items are made by MSU students and local artists who are in recovery for drug and alcohol addiction,” Allen said.

Payton Trimm, one of the artists whose artwork will be auctioned during Arts and Action, said art has been helpful with his recovery.

Trimm said he enjoyed painting his whole life, but he began painting more while going through treatment at The Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center in Columbus.

“Painting is very therapeutic during treatment for drug and alcohol addiction,” Trimm said. “Artwork helped keep me in treatment and gave me something to look forward to.”

Follow Daily Times Leader on Twitter @dtleader.