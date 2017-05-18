Arson suspect arrested for moonshine distillery possession

A Clay County man was arrested this week on charges of possession of moonshine distillery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Tribble, 55, of Cedar Bluff, was arrested this week after a joint investigation and search warrant from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said agents seized multiple moonshine distilleries, along with several gallons of moonshine. Agents also seized a vehicle and a weapon owned by Tribble, according to Scott.

Tribble was previously arrested, along with Jason Williams, Daniel Easley and Thomas Williams in August for arson. Scott said in August that the arrests stemmed from a residential fire of a home owned by Tribble, who allegedly paid to have the home burned.

Scott said the moonshine charges and investigation were unrelated to the arson investigation, and was based on a good tip the department had received.

He remained incarcerated in the Clay County Detention Center awaiting arraignment in the Clay County Justice Court as of press time on Thursday.

Scott said Alcoholic Beverage Control continued to work closely with CCSD in removing illegal whiskey stills and helping to control underage drinking in Clay County.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Thursday, and anyone with any information was encouraged to contact CCSD at 494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

