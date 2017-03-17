Arrests made in Tuesday Clay County shooting

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigators made two arrests early Friday morning in connection with the Tuesday shooting that left two Tupelo residents dead on a back road in Clay County.

CCSD, coordinating with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Mantee, and Taberrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun County and charged each with two counts of murder.

The two were arrested in the early morning hours Friday in connection with the murders of Kentario Boyd and Kenya Campbell, who were found dead in a vehicle on Dixie Road in western Clay County Tuesday afternoon.

Arraignments were set for today at 2 p.m. in the Clay County Justice Court. Check back with us for more.