Absentee ballot applications available for upcoming primary election

Absentee ballot applications became available on March 3 for the upcoming primary election.

City Clerk Deloris Doss said anyone needing a absentee ballot application could call the City Clerk’s office.

“If someone needs an application, they can call into the City Clerk’s office, and we will look them up in the SEMS system to ensure the applicant is registered to vote,” Doss said. “This is for those serving in the military or those who are disabled.”

She said absentee ballots will be mailed to those who submitted an application before the absentee ballots on March 18. The ballots must be returned by mail to City Hall by 5 p.m. on May 1.

Doss said absentee voting for those who will be out of town on May 2 for the primary election will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on April 22 at the Municipal Clerk’s office.

Voter registration will begin at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 27, and it will end at noon on April 1 at the Municipal Clerk’s office.

The candidate qualifying period for city primary elections ended at 5 p.m. on March 3. Doss said the Democratic Executive Committee then reviewed all the candidates’ applications and ensured they all met the qualifications to run for office.

Robbie Robinson and Homer Ryland, Jr. will run for mayor. Jimmy Davidson, Linda Hannah and Leta Turner will run for Ward 1 Selectman. William Binder will run for Ward 2 Selectman. Jimmy Clark and Ken Poole will run for Ward 3 Selectman. Keith McBrayer will run for Ward 4 Selectman. Gary Dedeaux, LaTrenda Fenton and Jasper Pittman will run for Ward 5 Selectman.

The primary election will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on May 2 at the The Civic.

For more information about absentee ballots or voter registration, call City Hall at 494-2573.

See future editions of Daily Times Leader, or visit www.dailytimesleader.com, for further updates.