5A Power Rankings

1. West Point-The Green Wave are 6-1 on the season after their victory over Center Hill on Friday night. West Point has already beaten solid 5A opponents in Clarksdale and Oxford to get to 2-0 in district play. The Green Wave travel to Lake Cormorant on Friday night.

2. Picayune-The Marron Tide just keep winning football games as they’re still undefeated at 7-0 on the season. Picayune, who is 3-0 in district play, had a huge 56-48 victory over Hattiesburg last week. The Maroon Tide will host Stone this week before traveling to Long Beach.

3. Laurel-The Golden Tornadoes improved to 6-1 on the year and 3-0 in district play as they knocked off Wingfield 61-14 on Friday night. Laurel has a huge contest with Brookhaven on Friday night that could decide who finishes first or second in their district.

4. Clarksdale-The Wildcats continued to look impressive on Friday night as they knocked off Saltillo 32-7. The Wildcats will travel to Lewisburg Friday night.

5. Wayne County-Wayne County has a losing record, sure, but the War Eagles have played extremely well as of late as they’re 3-0 in district play with the only a victory over Laurel standing in the way of them and a district title.