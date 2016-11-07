5A North Playoff Picture

Clarksdale at Germantown

Clarksdale might be the four seed, but Germantown better be ready when the Wildcats come to town because they can end their season extremely quickly.

The Wildcats didn’t play extremely well when they hosted Oxford as the Chargers beat them 27-13. Clarksdale went to Lake Cormorant the next week, and the Gators were able to beat them knocking Clarksdale down to the four seed. The Wildcats are a good team however and possess the athletes to give Germantown fits.

Outside of a head scratching loss to Holmes County Central, Germantown has been dominant within their district. They were able to clinch the district championship with a victory over Ridgeland on Friday night. Germantown