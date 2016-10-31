5A North Playoff Picture

Oxford-The Chargers could be either the number two or number three seed in the playoffs pending on whether they win or lose their contest with Lake Cormorant on Friday night. IF the Chargers win, they’ll be the number two seed. IF they lose, they’ll have to hit the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Possible Opponents

If the Chargers win Friday, they’ll host Vicksburg in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Chargers lose Friday they will most likely travel to Grenada in the first round of the playoffs. The Chargers could also draw Germantown in the first round with a loss if Germantown loses to Ridgeland and Grenada beats Neshoba Central.