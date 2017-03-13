“Let’s Go to the Movies” set for March 31, April 1 and April 2

The West Point – Clay County Arts Council will host the musical revue “Let’s Go to the Movies” at 7 p.m. on March 31, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 1 and 2 p.m. on April 1 at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $10, and they are on sale at Petal Pushers, First United Methodist Church and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts.

“It will be theatrical singing and dancing of some of the most well-known musical numbers from classic and vintage, as well as modern movies and musicals,” performer and director Scott Reed said.

The musical performances will include “Easy Street”, “Grease”, “9 to 5”, “Singing in the Rain”, “Let It Go”, “Goodnight Sweetheart”, “The Trolley Song”, “Anything You Can Do”, “South Pacific”, “Mary Poppins”, “Jersey Boys”, “Let’s Go to the Movies”, “Do You Love Me?”, “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and “I Will Follow Him”.

Reed said the performances will be solos, duets and in groups of around 10 people.

“There were auditions, and the whole cast is around 40 people including children and adults,” Reed said. “There is a theater committee in the Arts Council that brainstormed the idea and came up with the event.”