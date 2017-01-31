‘The Atoning’ debuts Thursday at the Malco Theater

West Point film maker Michael Williams will premiere his latest feature length film “The Atoning” Thursday at the Malco Theater in Columbus.

This will be Williams' second feature length film. After "Ozland," a film based in the science fiction genre, Williams has created a film that delves into horror: a ghost story filmed at a West Point location.

"Please don't come expecting Paranormal Activity," Williams said. "The film has a lot of layers of interest. There is definitely more to it than the average jump-scare horror movie."

Joni Seitz loaned a house she owns to Williams for his production, and she said she enjoyed watching Williams work his indie movie magic on the film.

“He is an exceptionally talented young man who never misses an opportunity to express his gratitude for all the support he receives from this community,” Seitz said. “I know there are great things coming for Michael.”

Williams said the house Seitz allowed him to film in was almost perfectly in line with his vision and screenplay. He said he walked into the house and it was as if his vision had been made reality, down to the placement of the rooms.

He suggested the filmgoer be at least 16 years old, but it depended on the parents. He said there no bad language and minimal blood, and that if “The Atoning” had an MPAA rating, it would likely be PG-13. He said it is more of a thinking person's horror movie.

"It runs 89 minutes long," Williams said. "We tried to keep it in the 90 minute range. Ozland was much longer, but this movie is very fast paced and I think the viewers will enjoy it."

He said the movie was marketed at mainstream filmgoers who enjoy horror, but that “The Atoning” was more than just a horror film.

“This film is so much more than that,” he said. “It's a drama with heart and soul. Not just a scary movie.”

There will be two showings of “The Atoning” at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. At press time the 7 p.m. showing was close to being sold out, but there are still seats available for the 9 p.m. show. Tickets are available from Petal Pushers, the Elbow Room in Columbus and Shendopen Productions.